Wendy Williams is trying to make sure single people stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 55-year-old talk show host, who is single herself, recently spoke with Dr. Oz, and she felt it was important to share the parts of their conversation that she said were edited and cut short.

"I was going [there] to ask about single people and what do we do and the clothing because I don't believe that clothing is clean," Williams explained during an at-home episode of her talk show.

Williams told viewers that Dr. Oz advised that single people abstain from having sex during this time of social distancing and quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"He ended up saying, 'You know what, hold out. It'll be over soon,'" Williams said.

These remarks aren't too far off from what the New York City Health Department is advising residents. The guidelines quickly started to be passed along on Twitter, thanks to the line, "You are your safest sex partner."

As for clothing, Williams said Dr. Oz told her that, "'yes, the germs last for two hours.'"

"Two hours, darling," she exclaimed. "Do you realize that whenever you get out of the subway or your Uber or whatever you're doing outside, you come inside, you sit on your cloth couch with your clothing on, you're transferring the stuff?"

Williams also noted that she'll be continuing to host her talk show from inside her New York City apartment.

And she isn't the only one! Many talks shows have been are forced to film from their homes amid the coronavirus quarantine, including late-night comedians.

"I'm not taking you for a tour of my apartment. I feel very intruded upon with just doing this right now. But the show convinced me that, 'Wendy, while we're off, maybe reruns aren't enough,'" she explained.

