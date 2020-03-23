Kelly Ripa's gray hair is making an appearance. The 49-year-old Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a mirror selfie of her graying roots.

In the pic, Ripa covered her face with her phone as she solely featured her wet hair, which, though mainly blonde, also included a hint of gray.

"Root watch week one," she quipped, referencing the amount of time she's been self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the start of her isolation, Ripa responded to the pandemic by getting Botox. She shared the process on her Instagram Story with a series of videos.

"In this time, we can notice that there's been a lot of worrying. You can see it's written all over my face," she said in part. "But Dr. Anolik decided to be brave today and come into work to treat my acute Botox deficiency syndrome."

Watch the video below for more on Ripa's Botox.

