RuPaul's Drag Race fan favorites Farrah Moan, Nina West and Peppermint turned some sickening, '70s inspired looks at the Los Angeles premiere of Charlie's Angelson Monday. While all three were matching in shimmering silver, according to the girls, it was just a coincidence!

"We didn't even talk, it's so crazy," Peppermint told ET's Lauren Zima at the premiere. "We just said, 'Let's meet at seven o'clock on the carpet and see what happens,' and surprise!"

"We're an homage to the original Angels," Farrah added. "They all wore the sequin little jumpsuits so, you know, we are all very homage-y... My drag name's actually inspired by Farrah Fawcett, so it's really cool to get to do this."

Nina and Peppermint, along with several of their Drag Race sisters and RuPaul herself, recently shot a promo for the upcoming Charlie's Angels film -- which stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the new trio of titular crime-fighters.

"We were honorary Angels for just a day," Peppermint raved, "and it was life-changing."

And while they said the new generation of Angels don't need drag names of their own, because they're "perfect as they are," they had one in mind for director Elizabeth Banks.

"I would call Elizabeth Banks, 'The Boss,'" Nina said, "because seriously, she has been so imperative in making sure we had a spot here tonight."

ET also caught up with Nina last week at the Frozen 2 premiere, where she was channeling another fierce heroine: ice queen Elsa. While she raved about getting to embody "one of the strongest Disney heroes ever" and opened up about making her foray into Hollywood after being crowned Miss Congeniality on season 11 of Drag Race, there was one question we just had to ask -- would she come back for All Stars?

"Absolutely!" Nina raved, noting that she'll also be making an appearance on the newly-announced RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race, which is set to premiere next year. "I feel like I have some work to do, unfinished business. I'm thrilled to be a representative of this amazing, amazing television show, and RuPaul, who is everything, so yes, if they asked, I would absolutely do it in a heartbeat."

