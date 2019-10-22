'RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race' to Launch in 2020

Celebrity fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will soon be able to sashay, shantay their way into the competition.

RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race has been greenlit by VH1, the network announced on Tuesday. The four-episode event will debut in 2020, featuring 12 celebrities competing for the title of America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar and prize money for the charity of their choice.

Each episode will showcase three stars as they undergo a complete drag transformation, with the help and guidance of some of the show's most memorable queens, including Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. The show's premiere date and guests will be announced soon.

"Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are," RuPaul Charles said in a statement. "I can't wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!"

The Drag Race franchise has also recently expanded to the U.K., as well as Las Vegas, with a RuPaul's Drag Race Live! residency at the Flamingo.

While speaking with ET at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys last month, RuPaul, who won his fourth consecutive award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, said he's got a lot more Drag Race left in him.

"As long as they're making foundation and false eyelashes, I will be out there doing this show!" he exclaimed.

