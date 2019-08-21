All hail the queens.

RuPaul's Drag Race just announced the series is returning with back-to-back seasons, but first, the show is going abroad for the inaugural season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Mama Ru and Michelle Visage, along with new judges Graham Norton and Alan Carr, will put 10 of the most charismatic, unique, nervy and talented queens across the pond through the ringer to crown the U.K.'s first Drag Race Superstar.

"Each of the U.K. queens is so unique, so courageous and so special," Ru said. "I can't wait for the U.K. -- and the world -- to fall in love with them the same way I did."

Drag Race UK premieres on BBC Three in October. In the meantime, make your introductions with the queens of season one in the video above and scroll on to get better acquainted with each of Her Royal Highnesseses:

Baga Chipz

Hometown: London

What's the High Tea? The 29-year-old is a pub queen and self-proclaimed tart with a heart. "I'm not one of these gorgeous, beautiful Kate Moss lookalike drag queens. My style is more cabaret, old school, sequin frocks, Shirley Bassey, Danny La Rue, Lily Savage kind of drag."

Blu Hydrangea

Hometown: Belfast

What's the High Tea? The 23-year-old is serving out-of-the-box lewks she compares to "high fashion from outer space" and "a cartoon character with Muppet realness." "She is queen of the makeup brush and her strength lies in her mug."

Crystal

Hometown: London

What's the High Tea? This 34-year-old wants to serve "gender-bending, mess-with-your-brain" drag. "I do aerial circus, I can crack a whip, put cigarettes out on my tongue -- it's a freak show. It's unexpected. It's nothing you have ever seen before.

Cheryl Hole

Hometown: Essex

What's the High Tea? This 25-year-old promises to be the lip-sync assassin of the season. "I'm a dancing diva. I'm known for my dance moves, death drops and pure entertainment, and that's what you want from a drag queen, isn't it?"

Divina De Campo

Hometown: West Yorkshire

What's the High Tea? This 35-year-old is a former Voice competitor and promises, "You'll get some opera, Italian aria, some pop tunes, some show tunes...I sing things that are a bit more challenging or exciting that makes people say, 'Oh my god, I wasn't expecting that.'"

Gothy Kendoll

Hometown: Leicester

What's the High Tea? The 21-year-old prefers DJing to dancing. "I'm really good at coming up with concepts," she says of her fashion background. "And executing them in a really unique and striking way that is true to Gothy."

Sum Ting Wong

Hometown: Birmingham

What's the High Tea? The 30-year-old fancies herself a songstress -- but only in drag. "I am a Chinese male who's overweight and losing his hair. I'm never gonna make it like that, so drag helped me...finally live out my dream of performing and singing."

Scaredy Kat

Hometown: Wiltshire

What's the High Tea? The youngest queen in the competition, this 20-year-old student loves all things pink. "Very pink, very cute and very feline-esque. It's very camp, exciting, colorful and bold. Cute, pink and scared, like a nervous flamingo."

The Vivienne

Hometown: Liverpool

What's the High Tea? The 27-year-old promises high fashion, comedy and live vocals, plus an impression or two. "My favorite trick in drag is my vocal impersonations, so I do everyone from Kim Woodburn, Cilla Black, Donald Trump. You name it, I'll do it -- for the right price!"

Vinegar Strokes

Hometown: London

What's the High Tea? This 35-year-old predicts she'll be the heart of UK season 1. "I am a straight-up comedy queen. I do stand-up comedy. I sing in my own particular style. I'm like Tina Turner meets Lizzo meets Kat Slater."

ET's Brice Sander recently caught up with Michelle Visage, who spoke candidly about the "fundamental" difference between American and British drag. "I am going to say it in the nicest way possible," she prefaced. "They focus on performance and delivery in that country, and we focus on looks and attitude here in this country."

"At first glance, you may be like, Hmm. But I am telling you, they are remarkable," Visage added. "I think people are going to fall in love with the queens over there."

While Visage would neither confirm nor deny that staples like the Snatch Game would make it abroad, she said, "You will not be disappointed." Find out more in the video below.

