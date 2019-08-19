RuPaul’s Drag Race is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Emmy-winning reality competition series confirmed that it’ll be back with two new seasons of competition -- season 12 of the main series and season five of All Stars. Like the 11 seasons before, the upcoming 12th will continue the tradition of finding “America’s Next Drag Superstar” while All Stars sees the return of franchise favorite’s vying for a coveted spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

Previously, Drag Race season 11 saw the return of season 10 breakout contestant Vanessa Vanjie Mateo while Yvie Oddly beat out Brooke Lynn Hytes to take the crown. Meanwhile, season four of All Stars once again flipped the script and named two winners: Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck.

The renewal news comes after the VH1 franchise was nominated for a record 14 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for host and judge RuPaul.

In 2018, the long-running series was nominated for 12 Emmys, taking home the top two prizes for program and host. Drag Race’s win for Outstanding Competition Program broke a three-year winning streak for The Voice and marked the first time that Amazing Race or The Voice didn’t win the category.

