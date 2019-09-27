'Drag Race UK': How to Watch in the U.S., Guest Judges and More!

Watch out, Buckingham Palace, the UK is about to crown a new queen!

The inaugural season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK premieres soon, but don't worry, even if you're stateside, you can tune in to see all the fun leading up to the coronation of the United Kingdom's first-ever drag superstar.

"The girls in England are so much fun," RuPaul told ET at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month. "It's a different flavor, but it's familiar, so not only will the English audiences enjoy it, but I think the American audiences will enjoy it too."

Check out our "Meet the Queens" rundown to learn all about season one's competing queens -- Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Crystal, Divina De Campo, Gothy Kendoll, Scaredy Kat, Sum Ting Wong, The Vivienne and Vinegar Strokes -- and read on for more info on the inaugural season, from how to watch to who will be there!

How to Watch: Drag Race UK premieres its first season on BBC Three (via the BBC iPlayer) on Thursday, Oct. 3. Fans stateside can watch on World of Wonder's Wow Presents Plus app and streaming site, or on Logo, where the season will premiere on Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Who to Know: Beyond all the competitors, of course, queen mother Ru will be across the pond to make sure everyone is properly sissy-ing their walks (even if it's on the opposite side of the road). She'll be joined by bestie and perennial right-hand woman Michelle Visage, as well as two new UK judges: Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

Celebrity guest judges in season one will include Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, Andrew Garfield, Cheryl, former Spice Girl Geri Horner, Michaela Coel, Dame Twiggy and Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall. Celebrity coaches will include MNEK, Curtis Pritchard and AJ Pritchard, while TV personalities Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly will join the queens as special guests for the infamous "Snatch Game" episode.

What's Next:Drag Race UK kicks off an exciting upcoming slate for Drag Race fans -- who just saw the show and Ru herself take home Emmys for Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, respectively. Following the inaugural UK season, Mama Ru will return stateside to premiere Drag Race season 12, as well as season five of Drag Race All Stars.

And there's even more international fun to come! The second season of Drag Race Thailand is currently streaming on Wow Presents Plus, and it was recently announced that Drag Race Canada will be coming in 2020 -- with Drag Race season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes serving as a permanent judge.

See more on all your favorite Drag Race super queens in the video below!

