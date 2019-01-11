RIP Lady Bunny.

OK, she’s not dead… yet. But she is playing dead on the next RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 4, and what better way to honor Ru’s good old -- and we do mean old -- pal than with a good old-fashioned roast? That’s the main stage challenge this week, and to help the queens punch up their jokes, Ru brought in the big guns: Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong! In ET’s exclusive first look, Cecily offers her services to Valentina.

“I am really nervous,” Valentina confesses. “I feel very out of my element, and I would love to use this time to get as much help as I can from you.”

“I have… three jokes,” she shares, to which Cecily quickly advises, “You probably need more.”

Valentina starts her routine with the simple line, “Lady Bunny is an inbred pig in a wig,” which immediately elicits some stifled laughter from Cecily.

“You started very harsh,” she cautions. “There’s a lot of people, when they do roasts, it comes off as mean. So, we just have to find how you approach this.”

Check out the coaching session here:

“Well, I just imagined her being a roast,” Valentina explains, beginning to mimic a pig on a spit roast. “You know, like with the apple?”

“I think that movement was funnier than coming out and going, ‘She’s a big fat pig!’” Cecily says. “You have to soften it somehow, so even if that’s -- if you just say it, like, you’re so sad that that inbred pig died. You know what I mean? If you’re gonna be rude, do it pretending that you don’t know you’re being rude. Don’t get too nervous.”

The session ends quickly, but not before Valentina exclaims that she wants to “tickle that pickle,” meaning the audience, with her jokes… which again gets Cecily to chuckle.

Cecily is a longtime fan of the program, and let her fangirl flag fly on Instagram ahead of the episode.

“OH MAH GAH GURR!!!” she exclaimed. “It was Lady Bunny’s ‘funeral’ but felt like my baptism. I was so excited I could barely stand.”

Tune into RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 4 on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 to see how Valentina fares in the challenge, alongside remaining queens Manila Luzon, Monique Heart, Monet X Change, Trinity the Tuck and Naomi Smalls.

