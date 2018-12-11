After a decade of Drag Race, a generational gap was bound to show itself.

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek at this Friday’s RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 4 season premiere, Naomi Smalls is gagging over the chance to compete against queens she grew up watching, including Manila Luzon and Latrice Royale. Both queens previously competed on seasons two and four, respectively, as well as All Stars 1.

“It’s so wild, being on the same season as legends,” Naomi confesses. “But, I can’t let that admiration get in the way of my performance, because I know I can outperform these b***hes who have been at this s**t since before I was born.”

“It’s so nuts to be here on the same season as you,” Naomi tells Manila.

“Thank you!” Manila genuinely replies. “That’s so cool.”

“I mean, I remember when I first met Lady Bunny when I first moved to New York City…” she continues, before Naomi cuts her off with, “You’re my Lady Bunny.” The SHADE!

“Oh my gosh, Lady Bunny is as old as a dinosaur,” Manila remarks in a confessional. “Thank you? I guess?”

But, she’s able to find the silver lining and throw some shade back at Naomi, saying it’s nice to know she has longevity… and we’ll see where Naomi is in a couple of years.

Watch the moment here:

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 4 premieres Friday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

