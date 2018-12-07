Come through!

We’re just a week away from 10 of the fiercest queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory strutting back into the werkroom for All Stars 4 -- and ET has your ultimate first look at the gag-worthy season ahead for the Emmy-winning series.

In case you need a refresher, the cast this go-around includes Farrah Moan, Gia Gunn, Jasmine Masters, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Naomi Smalls, Trinity Taylor and Valentina -- and all the ladies serve major lewks in their entrances!

“All Star rules have been temporarily disbanded,” Mama Ru tells her girls in the first few seconds of the trailer, eliciting a series of screams from the cast.

“If you thought Drag Race was hard, All Stars will make you s**t your gown,” judge Ross Mathews adds.

“This is, like, the biggest, boldest move in All Stars history,” Manila remarks -- and remember, this is her second go-around as an “all star” after returning to the competition for All Stars 1.

Check it out here:

Of course, expect tears, jokes and a little -- OK, maybe a lot -- of shade throwing, most courtesy of Trinity and Monet, and callbacks to the girls’ original seasons. Brown cow stunning, anyone?

“This is the top level of drag,” RuPaul tells the queens. “You’re doing it right here, right now.”

We also get a first look at the guest judges sitting at the end of the main stage, notably Jenifer Lewis, Cecily Strong, Ellen Pompeo, Zoe Kravitz, Rita Ora and Gus Kenworthy.

“This is All Stars, honey!” Trinity quips. “F**k your feelings.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 4 premieres Friday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

