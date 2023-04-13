Drake Bell is speaking out after being reported missing Thursday. The former Nickelodeon star took to Twitter just hours after the news broke to poke fun at the commotion surrounding his disappearance, hinting that it was all a big misunderstanding.

"You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂," Bell tweeted.

He did not address any other details surrounding his disappearance or share who reported him missing.

Bell was found alive and well hours after he was reported missing by law enforcement. On Thursday, the Daytona Beach police department shared that Bell was missing and considered "endangered." An update published around 1:30 p.m. ET confirmed that the 36-year-old had been located.

Responding to comments questioning the legitimacy of the post, the DBPD replied, "For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace."

ET has reached out to a representative for Bell regarding the incident.

In 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service in connection to his high-profile child endangerment case.

Bell initially pleaded not guilty to two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. However, he later changed his plea to guilty.

According to multiple outlets, in addition to probation and community service hours, the judge ruled at the time that Bell was prohibited from contacting the victim in the case, who met Bell online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15 years old.

Also in 2021, Bell revealed that he had secretly married and welcomed a son.

