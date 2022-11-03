Drake left his filter behind -- all for what appears to be a fake interview with Howard Stern. The 36-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip of this purported interview with the SiriusXM radio host, during which Drake got candid on porn, dating and the possibility of marriage. The video was dated Oct. 26, 2022, but Drake did not appear with Stern that day, according to the radio show's website.

The conversation started with Drake describing the kind of porn he likes to watch, revealing, "Top. Highest tier of top givers. That's really what I'm consistently on a daily basis tuned into."

"Those are the real superstars of the world to me," he added with a laugh, before describing his current view on dating.

"Right now I feel like I get into this habit of dating four or five women to make one woman," he says. "I like two things from this girl and then I like what this girl does for a living."

While Drake is content with his dating life at present, he did say he's "sure" marriage could be a possibility later on in life.

"I think that, eventually, once all this is said and done for us and that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel like we're all going to need something real. Hopefully, it's not too late," he said. "... I honestly don't know. Hopefully, I find somebody."

As for what it'd take to lock Drake down, he explained, "Biggest thing is I need to be inspired. I don't know how to find that with the porn question in there. I just need all those things."

"Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow," Drake captioned the clip on Instagram, which also featured 21 Savage. "Thanks for having us."

The faux interview seems to be one of several media-related stunts in the lead-up to his collaborative album with 21 Savage titled Her Loss, out Nov. 4. The performers also posted a teaser of their performance for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert, though NPR has since confirmed it didn't actually happen.

let’s do it forreal tho 😏👏🏾 https://t.co/FqdhuNoQBF — NPR Music (@nprmusic) November 2, 2022

"Let’s do it for real tho," NPR Music tweeted in response. Days earlier, they posted a photo of fake October issues of Vogue with both stars on the cover. In reality, Jennifer Lawrence was Vogue's October cover star.

