Drake took a trip down memory lane at this year’s October World Weekend. The Canadian MC reunited with his "first girlfriend," Keshia Chanté, during his annual OVO Fest, bringing the singer onstage and introducing her set.

"This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mom's car and I used to drive all the way to the west for this one right here, you feel me? So I have to personally introduce her," Drake said ahead of the TV personality's performance. "This is my first girlfriend I ever had in my life."

The crowd when wild when Chanté -- who has been long speculated to be the Kiki mentioned in Drake's 2016 hit, "In My Feelings" -- walked onstage and embraced her old flame. She went on to give a nostalgic performance of some of her biggest hits, which she then commemorated with a photo dump on her Instagram page.

"Legendary Nights in Toronto," the 34-year-old wrote. "I've never seen the city come together like that!! It was everything. A dream only @champagnepapi could make true. The most heartfelt and meaningful introduction I've ever had. Aubs I love u for life."

She continued, writing, "Performing songs I dropped in my teen years and hearing you sing all the words, made my soul so happy. Such a beautiful memory I will cherish forever. Toronto you have been riding for me since the very beginning and I am so grateful for the love. Also, special shout out to everyone at the very beginning of my career who literally broke these records and are the reason my mama has certified plaques in her crib lol."

While most of October World Weekend's festivities went off without a hitch, the highly anticipated Young Money reunion didn’t go down as planned on Monday. Instead of appearing onstage with rapper’s Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne as previously announced, Drake informed fans that the set had been postponed due to him contracting COVID-19.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” the 35-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid),” he added.

The “Sticky” rapper signed off his message with a sad face emoji.

