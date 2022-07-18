Drake is setting things straight after rumors that he was arrested in Sweden last week. The Honestly, Nevermind rapper took Instagram to share a photo dump from his trip to Europe, when he casually seemed to confirm that he was in fact detained by Swedish police.

In the post, shared to his feed Sunday, Drizzy shared a few pics out and about in Ibiza and at restaurants and scenic locations across the continent, but wedged in-between his vacation photos appeared to be a picture of the letter Public Prosecutor’s Office for Sweden’s National Police Board allegedly sent him, notifying him that he was suspected of a crime and "subsequently detained."

At the top of the letter, detainees' rights were listed as well as a breakdown of what is expected to happen next. The letter also noted that an "interrogation will be held" with detainees "as soon as possible."

Drake's post comes just days after his team denied rumors that the Canadian rapper was arrested after speculation started on social media. Drake arrived in Stockholm last Wednesday, with rumors of his arrest swirling just 24 hours after his "Air Drake" private jet landed at Sweden's Arlanda airport.

After touching down in Sweden, local media reported that the rapper visited the trendy Ostermalm district of Stockholm and hit up Ciccio’s restaurant.

Internet speculation suggested that Drake had been arrested by local police at a Stockholm nightclub later that night. His team told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday that the Grammy winner was in his hotel in the Swedish capital and had not been arrested.

While it's not clear what occurred, it seems that Drake has been out and about enjoying his time in Europe since his alleged run-in with Swedish law enforcement.

ET has reached out to Drake's reps for comment.

