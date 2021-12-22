Drake Honors Late Virgil Abloh With New Tattoo

Paying permanent tribute. Drake is honoring the late Virgil Abloh with a powerful new tattoo.

The Certified Lover Boy artist celebrated Abloh's life and legacy with a tattoo commemorating the time the fashion icon famously threw a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in June 2018.

The work was shared by tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga, who posted a photo of Drake's new ink, located on his forearm.

"A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake” @champagnepapi @virgilabloh," he captioned the post.

Abloh, the artistic director for Louis Vuitton and the founder of Off-White, died on Nov. 28, after a private, two-year battle with cancer. He was 41.

Drake, who collaborated with Abloh on everything from music to his redesigned private plane, shared a series of photos of the pair over the years, calling the late designer his "brother."

"My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything," Drake shared at the time.

