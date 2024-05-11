Drake doesn't want to chop it up. He wants to sleep. But he can't, and it appears he's blaming a local news station.

Champagne Papi took to his Instagram Story on Saturday and tagged CP24, a Toronto news outlet he claims is responsible for his insomnia. The rapper's plead reads, "@cp24breaking news can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house cause I won't lie I'm trying to sleep anytime after 3 pm works great for me."

The flyover above his home in The Six is likely related to the numerous incidents at the "God's Plan" rapper's home, incidents that are seemingly connected to his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar that appears to have seriously escalated.

As previously reported, Drake's security guard was shot and seriously injured outside the rapper's Toronto home on Tuesday. Toronto Police Operations confirmed on social media that a shooting occurred at 2:09 a.m. outside a residence on Park Lane Circle, with the suspect fleeing in a vehicle. The victim was confirmed to be a security guard, who was shot while outside the gates of the home and transported to the hospital with "serious injuries." The guard remains hospitalized.

"I cannot speak to a motive at this time, because it’s so early," Inspector Paul Krawczyk said in a press conference, per the The New York Times.

Drake tags the news station he says is responsible for the helicopter buzzing above his home in Toronto. - Drake / Instagram

The incident, however, comes amid Drake's ongoing rap beef with the Compton-bred rapper.

The following day, police again responded to Drake's mansion after an attempted break-in. The suspect was reportedly detained. Then on Thursday, police again were called to the home after receiving a call about a trespasser. But by the time police arrived at the home, the alleged trespasser was taken to the hospital following an altercation with Drake's security.

The incidents remain under investigation.

What's more, Drake's OVO store in London got vandalized after someone spray painted the store's front window with the phrase, "They not like us," a clear reference to Lamar's most recent diss track, "Not like us."

