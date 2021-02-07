The Weeknd rocked the Super Bowl LV halftime stage on Sunday, and celebs couldn't get enough of it. Stars like Drake, Timothee Chalamet and Sophie Turner took to social media to share their reactions to The Weeknd's big performance.

Starting with "Call Out My Name," the singer belted out some of his biggest hits, including "Starboy," "Can't Feel My Face" and "I Feel It Coming."

Drake posted several videos of The Weeknd's set on his Instagram Story, before concluding that the performance was a "Big moment of the city !!!!" The "God's Plan" rapper also tagged The Weeknd.

Turner also praised The Weeknd on her Instagram Story, writing, "The Weeknd rocks my world. Thank u."

"Legend! Legend!" Chalamet screamed on his Instagram Story alongside video of The Weeknd's set. And if that didn't get his point across, the actor added a few mind blown emoji.

See more celeb reactions to the halftime show below.

Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021

this halftime show thooooo @theweeknd 🔥🔥🔥 — Why Don’t We (@whydontwemusic) February 8, 2021

holy fuck that half time show was crazy as fuckkkk! @theweeknd — LILHUDDY (@xlilhuddy) February 8, 2021

DAAAAAAAAAAAAMN @theweeknd !!! loooooved the entire field being

THE STAGE ! — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 8, 2021

The Weeknd was phenomenal!!! LOVED THAT EPIC PERFORMANCE!! Wow. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🚀 @theweeknd — Kat Graham (@KatGraham) February 8, 2021

Thank you @theweeknd for giving us a halftime performance that the world needed. LOVED IT!! https://t.co/9aTaIJTPx9 — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) February 8, 2021

Super Bowl LV airs live on CBS and CBS All Access on Sunday, Feb. 7. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, you can follow CBS Sports' live blog, and CBS Sports has a free live stream to watch the Super Bowl, in addition to the CBS Sports App on your mobile device. In the meantime, stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl coverage coming your way!

