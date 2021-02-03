It feels like the last Super Bowl was one of the last major events before COVID-19 shut down the world in 2020, and now, with a new year, we'll get another chance to watch the National Football League crown a champion. Super Bowl LV is almost upon us, which will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Your plans will no doubt be different this year, but as you get ready to watch Super Bowl 2021, here is everything you need to know, from date and kickoff time, to how to watch, plus all the details on halftime show, the best Super Bowl commercials as well as pregame performers.

When is the Super Bowl? Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The two teams will play at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch/stream: CBS is the home of Super Bowl LV, so on TV, head there. You can also stream the game on CBS All Access. Additionally, stream for free on CBSSports.com as well as on the CBS Sports app on your phone.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl? The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to repeat last year's Super Bowl win, this time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who is singing the national anthem? Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will deliver "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game. Additionally, H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful."

Who is playing the halftime show? The Weeknd will bring his "Blinding Lights" to America's biggest stage, with JAY-Z's Roc Nation serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own," JAY-Z said in a statement. "His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

How to watch all the Super Bowl commercials: If you don't want to wait for the big game to tune in, a lot of companies have already released teasers and versions of their ads! John Travolta and his daughter do the Grease dance in an early favorite, and Don Cheadle and his lookalike brother star in another commercial. Here's a roundup of all the Super Bowl commercials released so far this year.

Who else is performing? Miley Cyrus revealed that she will perform a pre-game concert for frontline healthcare workers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The show will be streamed live on TikTok and CBS. Amanda Gorman, the much-praised poet from President Joe Biden's inauguration, will be performing an original poem in honor of three honorary Super Bowl captains, nurse Suzie Dorner, educator Trimaine Davis and veteran James Martin.

