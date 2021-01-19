The 2021 Super Bowl has found its national anthem singers! The NFL announced on Tuesday that Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" to kick off the Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The pair follows Demi Lovato, who sang the national anthem at the 2020 game in Miami, Florida.

"The Super Bowl wasn't even a tangible goal for me, so I never even dreamed it!!" Sullivan wrote on her Instagram Story in response to the news. "O but God He will pour out a blessing for u, that u have not room enough to receive you. SMH I'll shout RT now. Grateful is all I can say."

The NFL also announced that H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful" before kickoff. Yolanda Adams performed the song in 2020.

Meanwhile, Warren "Wawa" Snipe will perform both the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" in sign language on Super Bowl Sunday.

GRAMMY-nominated artists @ericchurch and @jsullivanmusic will join us in Tampa Bay to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV!



GRAMMY-award winning artist @HERMusicx will sing America the Beautiful.



Tune-in on Feb 7 to the Super Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show at 6pm ET pic.twitter.com/mh1Y8fjgpV — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2021

As previously announced, The Weeknd will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did so in 2020.

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own," said JAY-Z, whose company, Roc Nation, is serving as the strategic entertainment advisers of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. "His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

Super Bowl LV will air Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Weeknd to Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

The Weeknd to Perform 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Queen Latifah's 'The Equalizer' to Air After 2021 Super Bowl on CBS

Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello Chat 'Cinderella' and Secrets From 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Related Gallery