Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend and it's going down between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ahead of the football championship, Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, put on her reporter hat for ET, stepping in as guest correspondent during Tom Brady's press conference on Thursday.

"I feel like, of all people in Rob's life, you and I spend probably some of the most time with him," Kostek told Brady. "I know at-home Rob and know football, locker-room Rob. So what's feel-good-got-a-couple-of-TB-12-workouts-in, locker room, geared-up for Super Bowl Rob?"

"Aww man, you know what? He's super excited because he feels so good. He's played 20 games this year. I think it's the most he's ever played in his career," the quarterback replied. "He's one of the most unique people, as you know. Just being around him, he's so positive. I think everybody wishes in their next life they can come back as Rob just because he's got such a great personality about him. Just his way of being positive and he's a really high achiever."

"He's very competitive and I see the competitive nature of the determination," he continued. "When you're down and out, you want him with you and I think that speaks to him as a teammate, as a person and I love playing with him."

Last year, Gronkowski returned to the NFL, one year after his retirement. At the time, the Patriots sent him in a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers, and in return, New England got a fourth-round pick from Tampa. The trade reunited Gronkowski with Brady, who both played for the Patriots.

"I've known him for a long time and I'm just so proud of all of his accomplishments," Brady added. "He's an amazing guy and I know, for both of us, we rely on each other for different things. I'll be looking for him this Sunday, so that's the most important thing."

This year, the two teams will play at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the game will be a little different, but just as star-packed as ever. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will deliver "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game, with H.E.R. singing "America the Beautiful."

And The Weeknd will bring his "Blinding Lights" to America's biggest stage, with JAY-Z's Roc Nation serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

For more on what to expect on Sunday, and The Weekend's performance, watch the video below.

Super Bowl LV airs live on CBS and CBS All Access on Sunday, Feb. 7. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, CBS Sports has a free live stream to watch the Super Bowl, as well as the CBS Sports app on your mobile device. In the meantime, stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl coverage coming your way before game day!

