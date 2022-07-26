Dream Home Makeover stars Shea and Syd McGee are gearing up for season 3 of their hit Netflix show, and the adoring couple sat down with ET's Lauren Zima to dish on their upcoming projects, life at home as outnumbered parents and design rules to live by.

Shea and Syd are usually relegated to their home state of Utah for their design and renovation show, but the couple tells ET they're branching out to different parts of the good 'ol U.S. of A when season 3 drops at midnight on Netflix.

"Well, we have a lot of different projects this season and we're not all just in Utah," Shea says. "We have some in L.A., one in San Francisco and one in [the] San Diego area, and so that's really fun to kind of get to go to different places."

The McGees enjoyed almost instant success when the show debuted on Netflix in October 2020, but behind the scenes they had been hard at work as the architects behind their thriving businesses that includes the interior design business Studio McGee and their furnishing and homewares company, McGee & Co. Those brands enjoy a combined 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

But whether it's designing home spaces remotely or tackling their own home renovation (like in season 1 with help from their general contractor Tyler Farrell), Shea and Syd always focus on what matters the most: family.

"I think on the home front we're just really like conscious to make sure we have the family time, and the family walks," Syd says. "And just playing in the pool; doesn't change, and we still are there for our girls and then there for our clients and our business as well."

Shea admits she only took a couple of weeks off from work after welcoming the couple's third daughter, Margot, last July. Yes, their work ethic runs deep but that's because they don't want to take their success for granted.

"Our fans, they are so devoted and love to follow along and I think that's been such a blessing and we just don't want to take that for granted," says Shea, who is also mother to 8-year-old daughter Wren and 5-year-old daughter Ivy.

If there's been one challenge for the busy couple it's been prioritizing each other and to continue fostering the love that began well before all the kids and cameras consumed their lives. But it takes work.

"You have to make time for each other, and I think that there have been times -- as we've been growing our business -- where that's been lost and then we, like, look at each other and then we're like, 'Oh my gosh. We've only been talking to each other about work and kids,' and we need some time for each other," Shea admits.

"Like, we didn't go on a date for a year and then we sat down at a table, and we didn't know what else to talk about except for just, like, work," Syd chimes in. "So, we just kinda sat there quiet, 'cause we made an agreement not to talk about work. So we started to figure that back out again."

But there's no denying their design acumen, so Shea's offering fans the three design rules she lives by.

"Nice white paint solves most problems," she says, "and picking the right scale of furniture is almost more important than the furniture itself, 'cause it can make or break a room. And I think that one piece of vintage in every room."

Season 3 of Dream Home Makeover drops at midnight on Netflix.

