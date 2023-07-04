Drena De Niro is grieving her devastating loss. Shortly after Robert De Niro's daughter announced her son's death, she took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute to him. Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez was reportedly 19.

"I can barely type through my tears but all the love, the messages, calls, texts, emails, the friends and family that held me up these last 24 [hours] I've not been able to respond yet but we're grateful for the all your love and condolences," Drena began. "None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning."

"Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms. The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time," she added. "You were kindness acceptance and love and I can't believe any of this is real YOU made everything bearable and every burden lighter."

Drena continued by noting of her son, "You didn't deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army."

"I'm holding you every second of every moment [in] my heart and memories until I'm with you again," she added. "My heart is broken forever. Me daddy and your family love you."

Drena concluded her post by writing, "I love you with every beat of my crying heart."

Leandro's father, Carlos Mare, also spoke out in an Instagram post, sharing a slideshow of photos of his late son.

"Thank you for your messages of support," he wrote. "@drenadeniro and our families are grateful. You can't spell Love without Leo."

Drena announced the tragic news on July 2 with an Instagram tribute to her "beautiful sweet angel."

"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," she wrote. "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you."

"I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," Drena continued. "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Later, in a statement to ET, Drena said, "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

Shortly thereafter, Robert spoke out, telling ET in a statement, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

No details about Leandro's cause of death have been shared.

