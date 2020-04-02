Drew Barrymore is finding ways to stay entertained while stuck at home. The 45-year-old actress took a cue from Stella McCartney on Wednesday, when she completed the designer's staircase challenge and posted the hilarious result on Instagram.

The fun began when McCartney shared a clip of herself looking cool in a denim shirt and white sunglasses as she expertly slid down her staircase by using a sleeping bag as a sled.

"DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME! My staircase is keeping me occupied... what are you guys doing to fill the time?" McCartney captioned the post, referring to new social distancing guidelines due to coronavirus concerns.

Barrymore didn't heed McCartney's warning and opted to try the challenge at home. In Barrymore's attempt, she wraps herself up in a rug as she tells the camera, "Stella, you're the only person on the planet I'm gonna hurl myself down the stairs for."

The actress' attempt isn't as successful as McCartney's, as she lies on her back and hilariously slides and steps her way down the stairs.

"This isn't going well," she admits about halfway down. "I don't think this is how it's supposed to look."

"I hope this satisfies," Barrymore adds once she reaches the bottom.

"@stellamccartney for you, I will try anything... #StellaStaircase challenge!" she wrote alongside the clip, before nominating Jimmy Fallon to complete the challenge next.

McCartney shared the video of Barrymore's attempt on her Instagram page, quipping, "@DrewBarrymore took on my staircase challenge… in a much safer way, thankfully!"

"How are you (safely!) using your steps or staircase?" she added.

Watch the video below for more on Barrymore.

