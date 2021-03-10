Drew Barrymore Reveals Whether She Ever Plans to Return to Acting

Drew Barrymore is taking a step back from acting. Barrymore said she has no plans to return to the big screen during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy Wednesday.

"If I'm being honest, the answer is no," The Drew Barrymore Show host told Andy Cohen about making a comeback. "I don't want to be on a film set right now, but that could change when my kids are older."

The 46-year-old mom of two said she pressed pause on her acting career when her kids were born.

"I stopped doing these when my kids were born, because I've done it since I was in diapers at 11 months old when I started," she explained.

Barrymore hasn't totally given up on Hollywood. She returned to TV in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet once her two kids, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband, Will Kopleman, were a little older. Barrymore told Cohen that the series, which ran from 2017 to 2019, "saved" her.

"It was just perfect and it was comedy and it was delicious and it was fun and it was irreverent and I couldn't have loved it more. And it really saved me," she admitted. "I had gained a lot of weight. I had lost my way. I was going through a really difficult divorce in that it just was the worst thing and everything I didn't want to happen. And that's what made it difficult."

"And that show was the greatest thing that could have ever happened to me," the actress-turned-talk show host added.

For now, Barrymore is focusing her energy on her new daytime talkshow, The Drew Barrymore Show. ET spoke with Barrymore back in August about what the show would be bringing to the world of daytime TV.

"People are looking to have a different conversation. I think they are looking to if they are putting themselves out there, I assume, to reveal things about them that are not commonly known," she said of her guests. "I think it is really weird when people choose to do a profession but you can't know anything about me. It's like, well, you took the wrong job, it is fair game. Most people want to present their heart and humor, the same thing on this show."

When it comes to juggling her TV show and her daughters, Barrymore said her kids know they come first.

"I am pretty glad they are pretty astute themselves. They see it all," she said of her kids. "By the way, people say kids see everything -- it is true, they really do. They get that I am baggy sweatpants mom and they get that this is what I do and the only thing I care about in this world is they know they come first. And when people say you can have it all, I believe that. I have gotten in trouble for saying you can have it all, but not at the same time. It is very hard to figure out how to balance everything and I know that every human being is going through that in this year in ways that have never been challenged before in any generation."

RELATED CONTENT

Drew Barrymore Reacts to Ex-Husband Will Kopelman's Engagement

Drew Barrymore Says She Has 'So Much Empathy' for Britney Spears

Drew Barrymore Celebrates Birthday With BFF Cameron Diaz

Watch Drew Barrymore Get Surprised by David Letterman for Her 46th Birthday (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery