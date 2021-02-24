Drew Barrymore Reacts to Ex-Husband Will Kopelman's Engagement

Drew Barrymore couldn't be happier for her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, and his bride-to-be, Allie Michler. The 46-year-old mom of two opened up on The Howard Stern Show about Kopelman's recent engagement and how she's just now feeling ready to reenter the dating pool five years after their split.

"I'm happy to say he just got engaged to this wonderful woman named Allie who I am probably president of her fan club," Barrymore said, praising the future stepmother of her kids. "The #NoEvilStepmother is the greatest blessing I could have hoped for. She is just so wonderful. I want him to be happy."

Getting emotional, the talk show host noted that she's just now getting ready to date again as her focus has been on her daughters, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, whom she shares with Kopelman.

"Honestly I could not have looked elsewhere for anything. I wasn't open to it. There was no room. This was the most sacred thing I have ever entered into in my life with these children and I couldn't do anything but honor it," she said, tearfully. "It took me five years to even consider it. Because the one relationship that I entered that I swore was going to work was the one with my kids' father, Will... we turned every stone over and we did everything two humans can do... we just have the North Star of our kids, and it took a long time to get there, but we never lost sight of what was important."

Barrymore also spoke to James Corden on The Late Late Show about how the Netflix period drama Bridgerton inspired her to get back out there.

"Of course I realized I associated Bridgerton with getting on a dating app and then went and got on the bull horn about that here on our show," Barrymore said, laughing. "And I was like, 'People are going to think it's the tawdry sex that got me all hopped up and back on a dating app.' It wasn't that. It was this weird relenting to the fact that I'm probably not going to meet someone in some old fashioned way. I'm not really aggressively looking, but watching this old fashioned show was weirdly this keyhole entry point for me to accept the modern world because I am so old fashioned."

When it comes to qualities in a man, Barrymore told Corden that one trait is more important than the rest.

"Funny, gotta be funny, I just wanna laugh. That's always been my big criteria," the Drew Barrymore Show host shared. "I love humor. It's my survival guide and I can't get rid of my sense of humor. I laugh at everything."

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Drew Barrymore's Reunion With Ex-Husband Tom Green After Not Speaking for 20 Years (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Drew Barrymore Reveals Details About Her Sex Life

Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband Will Kopelman Is Engaged

Drew Barrymore Says She Has 'So Much Empathy' for Britney Spears

Related Gallery