Drew Barrymore is ready to celebrate Halloween thanks to the kind act of a stranger. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Barrymore told Jimmy Fallon about the "Halloween miracle" that brought her and her 9-year-old daughter, Olive, to tears.

"This guy, weirdly, got us a pumpkin at this pumpkin patch," Barrymore shared. "And we couldn't carry it."

She continued, "I had this whole life lesson with Olive about letting it go. We couldn't carry it, you gotta make your piece with it. And she really did. And then we got to the checkout stand and this guy wheel-barreled it up and we both started crying."

The Drew Barrymore Show host said the moment felt like divine intervention.

"She had, like, learned to love and let go. And then I started crying, and then we were like, 'It's a Halloween miracle,'" the 46-year-old actress explained. "And then he had this beautiful, like, Jesus around his neck, and I was starting to have a religious moment. And I was like, 'Thank you so much.'"

But she couldn't help but feel caught between teaching her daughter a life lesson and accepting the kindness of a stranger.

"So, I'm like, paralyzed as a parent, not knowing how to handle the situation," Barrymore added. "I want to make it OK for him. I want her to learn her lesson. And then also, I'm like, 'I got to pay you back. I want to say thank you.' He's like, 'No.' And I'm like, 'Can I get your phone number just so I can pay you back and say'...No, He wanted nothing."

Barrymore and her daughter then took the pumpkin home and carved it, and while they couldn't send the kind man a photo, she did say that if he hears this story to know that his act of generosity made her and her daughter cry.

"We carved it and we saved all the seeds, and we had this whole ceremony, and I said, 'We can't send him a picture and he didn't want anything in return because he's a saint, literally.' But if he ever hears this story, you really made me and my daughter cry and the pumpkin's beautiful," she continued. "It did make us believe in miracles."

