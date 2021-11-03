Drew Barrymore has nothing but love for her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. On Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 46-year-old actress opened up about spending Halloween with her ex and his new wife, Alexandra Michler.

"I went trick-or-treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife Allie, my daughters' wonderful stepmother. I think honestly this is so ideal," Barrymore gushed. "It is the dream. I loved seeing this, I really do. It’s very positive…Because you are never not together if you have children. All the modern family and exes aside, you are just parents. That’s what make sense to me."

She continued, "I say this, just trying to put one foot in front of the other with a lot of love and good intentions: High road, baby. Less traffic."

Barrymore and Kopelman share daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7

The talk show host talked about Michler, who tied the knot with Kopelman in August, during a September appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

"He got married to this incredible woman, Allie, and I just feel like I won the lottery with her. Like, I really did," Barrymore said of her children's new stepmother.

The E.T. star also discussed how Michler is fitting into their family.

"We're going to Hamilton together. I've been texting them on their honeymoon with invitations to our daughter, Olive's, birthday," she told Shepard. "Like, 'Do you like this invitation? Is this good to go, to send out?'''

"I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives, and I don't try to be her best friend," she said. "She knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader, but I give them space. We hang out, we do dinners, all the kids' birthdays. We might take a trip together. We're finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner. And I'm just so lucky because she came into Will's life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all the warts and all the hearts and everything in between. Everybody was like, 'I choose you.'"

Despite things not working out between her and Kopelman, Barrymore said that she's proud of how they handled their split in regard to their children.

"I think Will and I did a kicka** job of putting our kids first and showing solidarity. I'm super close with his family," she said. "We still do holidays. I still stay at their house. I was like, 'The divorce is going to happen, but nothing's going to change.' And everyone just got on board and we did. And it's a testament to every member of the family."

