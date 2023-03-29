Drew Barrymore Thinks She's Having Her 'First Perimenopause Hot Flash' on Her Talk Show With Jennifer Aniston
Drew Barrymore is known for keeping it real on her self-titled talk show, and this week she shared a milestone moment while interviewing pals Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.
"I'm so hot. I think I'm having one of my first perimenopause hot flashes," the 48-year-old actress shared, taking off her jacket and fanning herself as Aniston helped her adjust her microphone. "For the first time, I think I'm having my first hot flash."
"I feel so honored," Aniston, 54, quipped of the moment.
"Oh boy!" Sandler, 56, added.
Flushed, Barrymore apologized, saying, "I'm so sorry. Do you feel this?"
Aniston placed her hand on Barrymore's collarbone, saying, "Oh, I do! Internal heat."
Barrymore continued the interview, joking, "Well, I'm so glad I have this moment documented."
According to the Mayo Clinic, perimenopause means "around menopause" and "refers to the time during which your body makes the natural transition to menopause, marking the end of the reproductive years."
