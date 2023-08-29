Drew Carey is honoring Bob Barker. On Tuesday, CBS announced that it will air The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker hosted by Carey, the late host's fan and friend, on Aug. 31. Barker died in his sleep last Saturday. He was 99.

The hour-long special will showcase Barker's 35-year hosting stint, during which time his talents as a charming, charismatic and razor sharp "master of ceremonies" was on display. He earned 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 1999 Daytime Emmy Awards.

When Barker's tenure came to an end in 2007, Carey stepped in to host the program.

The special will also follow Barker's evolution into a pop culture icon, as he appeared as himself in prominent projects on both the silver and small screens.

"This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of The Price Is Right fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment," said Margot Wain, SVP of daytime programs. "Bob was one-of-a-kind; he'll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, 'a loyal friend and true.' We’re so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way."

Carey previously reacted to Barker's death, tweeting, "Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you."

The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker will be broadcast Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+. CBS will air an encore broadcast of the special in the regular weekday time slot for The Price is Right on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

