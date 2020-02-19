Amie Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, has been arrested again and charged with her murder, ET confirms.

Pursehouse was initially arrested in connection with the murder of Drew Carey's ex-fiancee on Saturday afternoon, but he bonded out of jail on Tuesday night, after being held on a $2 million bond.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that Pursehouse was re-arrested on a no bail warrant, and was charged with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. If convicted, Pursehouse is facing the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. A decision on whether to seek capital punishment will be made at a later date.

Harwick died on Saturday, following a fall off the third-story balcony of her apartment in the Hollywood Hills. Police had been called to the residence by Harwick's roommate, who told authorities she was being assaulted in the apartment, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Police found evidence of a struggle at Harwick's home, and she had previously taken out a temporary restraining order against Pursehouse, which had recently expired.

Harwick and Pursehouse dated years ago, before her engagement to Carey. Harwick had taken out restraining orders against him in 2011 and 2012, claiming he attacked her multiple times and alleging he threw her out of a vehicle on the side of the freeway.

