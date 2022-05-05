Drew Scott Poses Nearly Nude With Pregnant Wife Linda for Intimate Maternity Photo Shoot
'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Expecting Fir…
‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Looks Back on His Modeling …
Met Gala 2022: Get Ready With Janelle Monae (Exclusive)
Amber Heard Breaks Down While Testifying During Johnny Depp Trial
Kailia Posey, 'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star, Dead at 16
Travis Barker Went to Kourtney Kardashian's Dad's Grave Before P…
Dave Chappelle Tackled on Stage
Tom Cruise Says Lady Gaga’s Theme Song Is the ‘Heartbeat’ of ‘To…
'The Kardashians' Premiere: Khloé Reveals Her Intense Reaction t…
Zach and Tori Roloff Talk Anniversary, Moving to the Farm and Am…
Amy Schumer Reveals She's 'Proud' of Chris Rock Following Oscars…
Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Cries After Learning Her Mom Got …
Psychologist Claims Amber Heard Was Penetrated With a Bottle by …
Lili Reinhart Slams Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Diet
Watch Nicki Minaj's Flawless Adele Impression During 'Carpool Ka…
Kim Cattrall Shares Shocking Samantha Storyline That Made Her Tu…
'Little People, Big World's' Zach and Tori Roloff Welcome Their …
'General Hospital' Alum Steve Burton Confirms Separation From Pr…
Celebrating motherhood in all its beauty! Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan posed nearly nude for an striking maternity photo shoot .
The Property Brothers star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pair of snapshots from the shoot -- the first showing his wife bearing her baby bump while covering herself with just a dark blue sheet.
The second photo featured both expectant parents in the buff, covered again by a strategically placed sheet, with Scott standing behind Phan and wrapping his arms around her to cradle her baby bump.
"Our anniversary will be a little different this year. Excited to begin our next chapter Lindy ❤️❤️" he captioned the post.
The 44-year-old TV personality announced in December that he and his wife were expecting their first child.
In March, the couple spoke with ET and opened up about their pregnancy journey and fertility issues that they faced along the way.
"When we first started trying for a family, what helped me the most was reading other people’s stories," Phan explained, with Scott adding, "A lot of people go through some pretty tough journeys, so it helped build a community of support that we wanted to be a part of and support, as well."
Check out the video below for more on their forthcoming addition to their family.
RELATED CONTENT:
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Open Up About Their Fertility Struggles
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Are Expecting are Expecting a Baby
‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott 'Reveal' Their New Design Magazine
Inside Drew Scott and Wife Linda’s Winter Wonderland Holiday House (Exclusive)
Related Gallery