'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan are Expecting a Baby
Drew Scott is going from being one of the Property Brothers to being a Property Father! On Tuesday, the 43-year-old TV personality announced that his wife, Linda Phan, is pregnant with their first child.
Sharing bathroom selfies that showcased Linda's growing baby bump, Drew shared in the caption that it "has been an adventure to get here!"
"We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way," he wrote. "When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there."
The excited dad-to-be added, "It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on! 🥰"
The couple also posted a video to YouTube about their journey to get pregnant, noting that they're "happy, excited, anxious, curious, bloated and gassy (both of us), and simply thankful for all the support we’ve gotten."
