Dua Lipa and James Corden Give 'New Rules' for Dating Amid COVID-19

Dua Lipa and James Corden mashed up two of the singer's biggest hits to make one epic medley of the pitfalls of dating during the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, The Late Late Show With James Corden aired a hilarious parody video featuring the pair cleverly changing up her lyrics to reflect the times.

Starting off with "Don't Start Now," Lipa sports a sparkly dress, singing, "What a year for dating, crazy, nothing was the way it was."

Corden then appears in sunglasses, singing, "People texting exes, sex pics from the basement at their mom's."

Later, the two launch into her breakout hit, "New Rules." Lipa and Corden sing together, "I got new rules for dating. Safety is stimulating. It's your neighbors you're saving. You'll get that touch you're craving. Just follow these rules for dating."

Meanwhile, dating expert Matthew Hussey recently talked to ET about dealing with long-distance relationships. Watch the video below for more.

Dealing With Long-Distance Relationships | ThursDATE With Matthew Hussey This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Jimmy Kimmel Claps Back at Criticism of Dua Lipa's 'JKL' Monologue

Gwen Stefani Corrects Dua Lipa for Calling Blake Shelton Her Husband

James Corden Shares 'Late Late Show' Changes and New Set (Exclusive)

Related Gallery