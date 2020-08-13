Jimmy Kimmel Claps Back at Criticism of Dua Lipa's 'JKL' Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel is sticking up for Dua Lipa! Earlier this week, the 52-year-old Jimmy Kimmel Live host took to Instagram to share the monologue Lipa performed while guest hosting his show amid his summer hiatus.

The 24-year-old pop star joked about her music, her previous prank against Kimmel, her Harry Potter house and her tattoos during the monologue, but one commenter wasn't impressed.

"Women still aren't funny," the troll wrote.

"Maybe if one talks to you someday you'll change your mind," Kimmel quipped in response.

During her guest hosting duties, Lipa made headlines for mistakenly referring to Blake Shelton as Gwen Stefani's husband.

"Well he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it," Stefani playfully joked after Lipa's error.

The women went on to chat about Stefani's time in quarantine with Shelton, her brother's family, and her kids with ex Gavin Rossdale -- Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6.

"We had, like, 15 people," Stefani said of quarantining on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. " It was really actually a lot of fun at first. All the sudden work is over and you just get to indulge on being on this ranch. Every day was a new thing. Like, 'A baby armadillo today!' Or 'We got baby wild hogs!' Everything turned into, like, learning how to cook sourdough bread like everybody else in the world. We just had a lot of fun."

Watch the video below for more from Lipa's time guest hosting JKL.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Gwen Stefani Correct Dua Lipa for Calling Blake Shelton Her Husband This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Gwen Stefani Corrects Dua Lipa for Calling Blake Shelton Her Husband

Matt Damon Crashes Jimmy Kimmel's Summer Hiatus Announcement

Adam Sandler's Daughter Crashes His 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Interview to Explain Grooming Accident

Related Gallery