Dua Lipa is shutting down rumors that she's pegged to perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The "Levitating" singer took to her Instagram Stories Sunday to set the record straight and call on the country to fulfill the human rights pledges it vowed to make after being selected to host the international soccer competition, which kicks off Nov. 20.

"There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar," Lipa wrote. "I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform."

The 27-year-old British singing sensation did say that she will be watching though and cheering on her home team of England "from afar."

"I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup," she added before signing off, "One love, Dua x."

As for who is performing, BTS' Jung Kook is set to sing at the opening ceremony. The South Korean singer will also be featured in the World Cup soundtrack.

Qatar was chosen as the site for the 2022 World Cup in 2010, making it the first Middle Eastern country to host the tournament, but allegations of corruption and abuse against migrant workers, who have been employed to construct new stadiums for the event, have spurred criticism of the country in the months leading up to the event.

According to USA Today, the allegations say workers -- most of whom have been brought in from African and Asian countries to help out with the tournament -- are suffering unpaid wages and have been exposed to workplace conditions so unsafe, that it's resulted in thousands of deaths.

The scrutiny surrounding human rights violations has come from every corner of the world, prompting the country to enact labor reforms, but there have been reports that not much has changed.

Activists and others have called for a boycott of the tournament, but it is still set to start as planned later this month, with the World Cup organizing committee denying the allegations.

