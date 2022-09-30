Romance rumors are on the rise as Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa were spotted out on an "intimate" date night in New York City.

The pair was snapped sharing dinner in a corner booth at Miss Lily's Jamaican Restaurant in the East Village on Wednesday. An eyewitness tells ET that they dined from about 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., saying goodbye with a hug and a kiss on the sidewalk before leaving in separate cars.

"They sat next to each other. They seemed very into each other, leaning in over the table, sharing food, and enjoying their conversation. Not surprisingly, he had her laughing a few times too!" the eyewitness says.



"After dinner they stepped outside the restaurant and before leaving each other, they shared a kiss," the eyewitness continues. "They were in their own little world."

Both the pop star, 27, and the Daily Show host, 38, were dressed casually for the date.

The next day, Noah went on air to announce that he was going through something of a professional split -- ending his longtime gig as the host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show. He has been behind the desk of the program since 2015, when he took over for Jon Stewart.

In the romance department, Noah was last linked to Euphoria actressMinka Kelly. The former couple reportedly called it quits in May after two years together. ET has learned that Noah is now on the dating app, Raya.

Lipa, meanwhile, ended her own two-year relationship with Anwar Hadid in December 2021. In the June/July 2022 issue of Vogue, she declared that “the next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone."

The "Levitating" singer even went so far as to document herself going out on solo dates. As she put it, "I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?"

