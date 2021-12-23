Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid on 'a Break' After 2 Years of Dating
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are reportedly taking some time apart. The 26-year-old singer and the 22-year-old model have split after two years together, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Lipa and Hadid's reps for comment.
The U.S. Sun reported that they split earlier this month after their relationship was "going through a crisis." The outlet reported that Lipa has been in London and Los Angeles recording her new album, while Hadid has remained in New York.
The former couple first sparked romance rumors in July 2019, when they spotted together at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. They confirmed their relationship in September of that year when they attended the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show together, and later posed on the American Music Awards' red carpet together.
The "Don't Stop Now" singer previously revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohenthat she slid into Hadid's DMs before they started dating.
RELATED CONTENT:
Dua Lipa Says She Slid Into Boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s DMs
Dua Lipa Calls Anwar Hadid 'Handsome' After Packing on the PDA at 2019 AMAs
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Couple Up at Marc Jacobs' Runway Show During NYFW
Related Gallery