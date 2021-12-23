Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid on 'a Break' After 2 Years of Dating

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are reportedly taking some time apart. The 26-year-old singer and the 22-year-old model have split after two years together, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Lipa and Hadid's reps for comment.

The U.S. Sun reported that they split earlier this month after their relationship was "going through a crisis." The outlet reported that Lipa has been in London and Los Angeles recording her new album, while Hadid has remained in New York.

The former couple first sparked romance rumors in July 2019, when they spotted together at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. They confirmed their relationship in September of that year when they attended the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show together, and later posed on the American Music Awards' red carpet together.

The "Don't Stop Now" singer previously revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohenthat she slid into Hadid's DMs before they started dating.

"I have a confession to make. Mine was my boyfriend's," Lipa said of which celebrity's DMs she's slid into. "So I definitely did that. We actually met at a barbecue, but it then carried on to DMs."

In a British Vogue interview posted in February, Lipa shared that she was "quite private" about their relationship. "We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun. We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see," she told the magazine. "It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there." The two last posted about one another on their social media on Halloween. "I never been good at halloween but this year was fun and i carved a pumkin scared some kids that wanted candy, bash may have put a trick in the bowl," Hadid wrote on his post the day after, while the singer shared a slideshow of photos of their festivities. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANWAR (@anwarspc) View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) For more of the two, see below.

