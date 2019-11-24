Dua Lipa had a very special date at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The 24-year-old singer made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Anwar Hadid at the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday -- and couldn't help but gush about how "handsome" he looked while speaking with ET's Keltie Knight.

"My date is my boyfriend," she said, as Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother stood and waited a few feet behind her. "He's so handsome, right?"

Lipa and Hadid, 20, have been dating since June, and couldn't keep their hands off each other on the carpet. The pair sweetly shared a few kisses for the camera before heading into the awards show.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Lipa is performing at the AMAs on Sunday and said she hoped fans would "have fun" with the performance. "All I want to do with my music is for people to have fun with it.... just dance. I want it to be so carefree," she said, noting that her new song, "Don't Start Now," is a taste of her upcoming album.

"The whole record has a theme going through it. It's very disco-inspired. It's '80s-inspired. It's fun. You're going to have a good time," Lipa promised.

