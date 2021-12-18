Dua Lipa is bringing her pop star style to Puma. The "Physical" singer's first capsule collection for Puma is now available to shop. The Puma x Dua Lipa "Flutur" collection, named after the Albanian word for butterfly, features four styles -- a sneak peek for the full collection, which is launching in 2022.

The capsule collection includes white and black '90s-inspired baby tees and an oversized hoodie, boasting the line's signature iridescent butterfly motif. Lipa's first Puma range also includes a version of the Mayze platform sneaker -- one of the star's favorite Puma shoes and the footwear style she modeled as the Puma ambassador in 2020.

"For me butterflies are more than just beautiful creatures, they represent so much, like transformation, hope, and metamorphosis, over this past year the butterfly has become especially symbolic and meaningful to me," said Lipa in the press release. "The name of the capsule, ‘Flutur,' is the Albanian word for butterfly. I chose it to pay homage to my heritage while also celebrating this new beginning with PUMA."

'90s-inspired style continues to be a huge fashion trend. Another celeb collaboration that features the butterfly pattern is Olivia Rodrigo's Casetify phone cases. Both Lipa's and Rodrigo's collections are perfect for last-minute holiday gifting.

Shop the Puma x Dua Lipa "Flutur" collection below.

