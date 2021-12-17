Olivia Rodrigo Designed the Coolest Casetify Phone Cases

Olivia Rodrigo has designed her own phone cases! The "Good 4 U" singer teamed up with popular phone accessory brand, Casetify, on the Olivia Rodrigo: Hardened Hearts collection, which is "a reminder to keep it tough."

The seven-style range embodies Rodrigo's Sour aesthetic, featuring nostalgic, '90s-inspired prints, such as butterfly and tattoo heart patterns, and glitter accents in purple and black. Casetify phone cases are a favorite among influencers and celebs for their tough, protective exterior and stylish designs. (So, if you're feeling angsty while listening to "Traitor," you can throw the case across the room without regret.) Stars like Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner and Addison Rae all have rocked Casetify cases on their phones.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist's collaboration is part of the Re/Casetify line, which means each case is made from recycled phone cases and bioplastics from plants.

The Olivia Rodrigo x Casetify collection is perfect for last-minute holiday gifting if you have an Olivia fan in your life. If you and your bestie are both obsessed with the singer, get two cases to twin in!

Shop the Olivia Rodrigo's Casetify collection below.

