Olivia Rodrigo Designed the Coolest Casetify Phone Cases

By ETonline Staff
Olivia Rodrigo has designed her own phone cases! The "Good 4 U" singer teamed up with popular phone accessory brand, Casetify, on the Olivia Rodrigo: Hardened Hearts collection, which is "a reminder to keep it tough." 

The seven-style range embodies Rodrigo's Sour aesthetic, featuring nostalgic, '90s-inspired prints, such as butterfly and tattoo heart patterns, and glitter accents in purple and black. Casetify phone cases are a favorite among influencers and celebs for their tough, protective exterior and stylish designs. (So, if you're feeling angsty while listening to "Traitor," you can throw the case across the room without regret.) Stars like Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner and Addison Rae all have rocked Casetify cases on their phones.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist's collaboration is part of the Re/Casetify line, which means each case is made from recycled phone cases and bioplastics from plants. 

The Olivia Rodrigo x Casetify collection is perfect for last-minute holiday gifting if you have an Olivia fan in your life. If you and your bestie are both obsessed with the singer, get two cases to twin in! 

Shop the Olivia Rodrigo's Casetify collection below. 

Black Butterfly Town Case
Black Butterfly Town Case
Casetify
Black Butterfly Town Case
$60
Purple Butterfly Town Case
Purple Butterfly Town Case
Casetify
Purple Butterfly Town Case
$70
DNT ANSWER The Phone Case
DNT ANSWER The Phone Case
Casetify
DNT ANSWER The Phone Case
$60
Olivia Rodrigo Anti-Poster Child Case - Black
Olivia Rodrigo Anti-Poster Child Case - Black
Casetify
Olivia Rodrigo Anti-Poster Child Case - Black
$60
Olivia Rodrigo Anti-Poster Child Case - Purple
Olivia Rodrigo Anti-Poster Child Case - Purple
Casetify
Olivia Rodrigo Anti-Poster Child Case - Purple
$60
Broken Ego Broken Heart
Broken Ego Broken Heart
Casetify
Broken Ego Broken Heart
$60
Broken Butterfly Custom Name Case
Broken Butterfly Custom Name Case
Casetify
Broken Butterfly Custom Name Case
$65

