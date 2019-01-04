The “Littlest Hill” is on his way!

Actor Dule Hill and his actress wife, Jazmyn Simon, have announced that they’re expecting their first child together, less than a year after they tied the knot.

"Soooo, we’ve been keeping a secret… The Littlest Hill is coming soon. #ItsABoy,” Hill, 43, captioned a series of photos of Jazmyn, 38, showing off her growing baby bump in lacy white lingerie.

Hill, who is best known for his roles on Suits, Psych and The West Wing, tied the knot with Jazmyn last April almost exactly a year after the couple got engaged.

He shared a touching wedding photo to his Instagram account last week to wish his wife a happy birthday.

“Words cannot capture what your presence means to me… the all that is you, the all that you do,” he wrote at the time.

Jazmyn is also an actress with a recurring role on HBO’s Ballers, which Hill also appears on. Hill was previously married to Canadian actress Nicole Lyn from 2004 to 2012. They do not have any children together.

