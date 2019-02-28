"We got a flying elephant. C'mon! How much more fun can you have?" Denny DeVito exclaims in this exclusive featurette looking at the making of the upcoming live-action Dumbo.

Everybody knows the animated classic from 1941, about a sweet elephant who is separated from his mother and must overcome clownery and pink elephant hallucinations to learn to fly. Now, Disney is ready to tell another version of the story.

"I loved the original version. This is a new, modern take on it," says Eva Green, who plays Collette the aerialist. DeVito, co-starring as the owner of Medici Bros. Circus, explains, "The original ends with the elephant flying, and this version begins with that."

This sneak peek includes brand-new footage from director Tim Burton's retelling -- the story of a fading circus star (Colin Farrell) and his children (Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins) who are brought together by the birth of the titular flying pachyderm -- and a look behind-the-scenes at the magical sets, colorful costumes and dazzling jugglers, tumblers and other performers.

"It's such a powerful, universal story. You don't need to be perfect to be loved," Green says of the film's heartfelt message. "It reaffirms that individuality is a good thing," Farrell adds, while DeVito simply says: "We need this movie right now."

Dumbo flies into theaters on March 29.

