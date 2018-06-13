‘Dumbo’ Comes to Life in First Magical Teaser Trailer for Tim Burton's Live-Action Movie

Those ears!

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the new live-action Dumbo, and the Tim Burton film is sure to dazzle. In the clip, which lasts only one minute and 20 seconds, we meet the adorable elephant with the plus-sized ears and even see him take flight.

The film is set to come out in March 2019 and stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Eva Green. Though it seems to follow a similar story to the 1941 animated classic, this reimagining doesn’t appear to focus on the other animals in Dumbo’s life. Notably, Timothy Q. Mouse, Dumbo’s best friend in the original film, is not listed as a character on the new movie’s IMDb page.

Instead, the human characters will help bring Dumbo’s story to life. This isn’t Burton’s first time making a live-action recreation of a Disney film. The famed director also created 2010’s Alice in Wonderland and produced 2016’s Alice Through the Looking Glass.

As for the film's stars, Keaton notably played Batman in Burton’s action hero flicks in the ‘90s, while DeVito played the villain Penguin in the same films. Green also had starring roles in Burton’s movies, Dark Shadows and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

As for Ferrell, he broke hearts in Disney's endearing Saving Mr. Banks when he portrayed the complicated father of Mary Poppins author P.L. Travers.

Dumbo is set to be released on March 29, 2019.

