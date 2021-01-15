Dustin Diamond's former castmates are sending him love amid a challenging time. After the former Saved by the Bell actor revealed he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, other stars from the sitcom sent him well-wishes online.

Mario Lopez shared both a throwback and a more recent photo with his old castmate, alongside a caption that revealed he has spoken to Diamond since his diagnosis.

"I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this," Lopez wrote. "Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless."

Tiffani Thiessen likewise showed her support, sharing a pic of Diamond to her Instagram Story. "Thinking of you Dustin," she wrote alongside the image.

News of Diamond's illness first came to light on Jan. 12, when his team confirmed to ET that he'd been hospitalized the prior weekend after feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease.

Just two days later, his team confirmed on Facebook that the actor had been diagnosed with cancer.

"Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made," the statement read. "We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

At the time, a member of Diamond's team told ET that he has stage 4 cancer, and has already started chemotherapy. The doctors are hoping the chemo will give him a few more years but it is still unconfirmed if the illness is terminal. They are still running additional tests.

Back in October, Diamond notified a member of his team about a lump on his throat, assuming it could be thyroid cancer, but he was hesitant to visit the hospital due to COVID, his team added.

