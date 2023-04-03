Dustin Lynch on Touring With Kane Brown and His 'Easy, Fun' Strategy for Dating on the Road (Exclusive)
Dustin Lynch is making time for romance on the road! The "Thinking 'Bout You" singer is currently out with Kane Brown for his "Drunk or Dreaming" tour and opened up to ET about the experience while walking the red carpet at Sunday's CMT Music Awards.
"He's super laid-back," Lynch said of Brown. "On tour, it's a very laid-back atmosphere and easygoing. That makes it a lot of fun."
The 37-year-old singer admitted that he's "still getting used to sleeping on the bus," but is looking forward to a "busy" year as he continues on the 80-date trek.
While visiting Austin, Texas, for the awards ceremony -- for which Brown served as a co-host -- Lynch shared that he had a date planned that night. "We're having fun," he said. "She's gonna make me look good."
As for having a dating life on tour, Lynch teased that "we gotta weave it in" and he likes to "make show dates your date days, too. That's always built-in fun. ... If we do, like, a festival or something, that's an easy, fun first date."
Meanwhile, Brown and his wife, Katelyn, also made it a date night at the CMT Music Awards. The couple was spotted out celebrating post-show at the Thompson Hotel rooftop bar with Brown's co-host, Kelsea Ballerini, and her new beau, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.
The 2023 CMT Music Awards aired live on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+. For more coverage of the big event, including all of the night's winners, keep checking back with ETonline.
