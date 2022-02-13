Dwayne Johnson just made his NFL dreams come true.

Johnson took the field at SoFi Stadium at the top of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles Sunday where he introduced the NFC champions, the Los Angeles Rams and the AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Giving his signature WWE stare, Johnson hyped up the crowd with speech that had fans feeling like they were in the ring with him.

"Finally, the Super Bowl has come up back to Los Angeles," Johnson began. "It is time, time for a team to unleash a soul-crushing, unrelenting defense, a head-spinning onslaught of an offense, and take care of unfinished business, right here, right now."

He continued, "Ladies and gentlemen, the champions of the NFC, your Los Angeles Rams!"

After a roar of applause for the home team, Johnson introduced the Bengals, who are competing for their first-ever Super Bowl trophy.

"It is time, time for a team that has risen from the ashes to become one of the feared, dominant, absolutely electrifying teams in the NFL, time to give their city their first Super Bowl win in franchise history, ladies and gentlemen, the champions of the AFC, your Cincinnati Bengals," Johnson said.

"It is time, it is time for all of us here and millions around the world to bear witness to these incredible players who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts and pride and legacy on this hallowed field because that is what champions do," the Jungle Cruise actor added before officially kicking off the game.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it is my honor to say, finally, it is time for the Super Bowl."

Johnson shared his excitement for his big announcement on Instagram ahead of the big game, sharing that it was always his dream to play in the NFL and win a Super Bowl.

"Dreams ain’t just for dreamers ✨. Just taking a quiet, grateful moment to say what a privilege it will be for me to stand on the hallowed ground of the SUPER BOWL at SoFi Stadium TODAY," Johnson wrote next a photo of him walking into SoFi stadium. "My biggest dream was to play in the NFL and win a SUPER BOWL. I worked my a** off for years and just knew I was going to will that dream to come true. I failed and none of it happened. Just wasn’t my journey."

"Now, years later, life has come full circle ⭕️ as I will stand on the 50 yard line at the Super Bowl — and galvanize, bring together and electrify 80,000+ passionate football fans who love the game like I do," he continued.

"Funny how life works sometimes. My football dreams failed, but many years later - they kinda came true. In a much bigger and more influential way," Johnson added, concluding his inspirational pre-game post. "Grateful. LFG!!!"

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Johnson before big game where he shared what it means to him to be a part of the Super Bowl.

"Doing a little surprise tonight," Johnson shared. "I've got something with the NFL and it's gonna be awesome, right before the game but you know, you and I [have] known each other for years, this is a dream come true for me, you know my goal was to play in the NFL and that never came true, so here I am on the Super Bowl field it's gonna be great"

