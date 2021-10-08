Dwayne Johnson is proving once again that he can do it all. On Friday, the 49-year-old multi-talented actor officially added rapper to his resume when he took control of the last verse on Tech N9ne's new song, "Face Off."

Johnson first appears in the beginning of the music video as he chats with Tech N9ne and the two declare they're going to "give the people more." The song goes for around three minutes with rappers King Iso and Joey Cool before Johnson gets his big rap break -- and he absolutely crushes it.

Looking fierce as always in a black tank top, Johnson raps: “It’s about tribe, it’s about power, we stay hungry, we devour. Put in the work. Put in the hours, and take what’s ours. Black and Samoan in my veins, my culture bangin' with Strange. I change the game so what's my motherf**kin' name."

"Desecration, defamation, if you wanna bring it to the masses," he continues. "Face to face now we escalatin' when I have to put boots to a**es. Mean on ya' like a dream when I'm rumblin', you're gonna scream, 'Mama.' So bring drama to the king Brahma (Then what?), comin' at ya' with extreme mana."

At the end of the track, Johnson looks directly at the camera and says: "Thank you, brother Tech N9ne. Thank you, Teremana. One take, that's a wrap. Face-off."

Ahead of the release of the song, Johnson shared his excitement on Instagram, writing: "Pumped (and humbled) to drop MY FIRST RAP SONG with my brothers, the GOAT @therealtechn9ne 🐐 @therealkingiso @_joey_cool. These are some bad dudes in the game and I’m honored to add a little Rock gasoline to their FIRE."

Johnson went on to tease lyrics from his verse and added: "Im excited for you to hear this song and I think you’re gonna dig it…."

On Friday, Johnson thanked fans for their support writing, "I’m loving all of your HYPE and EXCITEMENT around the song!"

Fans and Johnson's famous friends flooded the comments section of his post with praise. "OH SH*T!!!!!" Busta Rhymes wrote adding six fire emojis. Rick Ross also commented using the fire emojis.

It's safe to say Johnson's first rap gig was majorly successful.

