Netflix is hosting a new, one-of-a-kind global fan event that will include a star-studded lineup unlike we've seen before from the streaming platform. TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event will feature 145 of their biggest stars and creators from around the world, including Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, Millie Bobby Brown and many, many more.

The stars, representing over 70 series and specials like, Stranger Things, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films, including Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall and The Old Guard, will join the virtual stage for breaking news, exclusives, first looks, new trailers and clips in a series of interactive panels and conversations with the creators and more.

Ahead of Saturday’s online extravaganza, Netflix released a schedule of events, Dwayne Johnson premiering an exclusive clip from Red Notice, Bridgerton cast members sharing a first look at season 2 and Jason Bateman giving an update on the final season of Ozark. And that’s just in the first hour!

See below for more information on how to watch and the schedule of events.

How to Watch

TUDUM's virtual livestream event begins at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Sept. 25 and will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide (see the video below) as well as Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.

Additionally, Netflix Geeked is hosting a watch party on its Facebook, Twitter and TikTok pages. That coverage will kick off at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET with a special pre-show.

Schedule of Events

Hour One hosted by Lily Singh:

Dwayne Johnson will debut an exclusive from the upcoming action film, Red Notice, also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Cast members from Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 will discuss the series and share a first look at the new episodes. Ozark star Jason Bateman will share a video preview of the upcoming final season. Additionally, fans can expect something new from Stranger Things 4.

Other Appearances: Álvaro Morte (La Casa de Papel), Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba (The Harder They Fall), D Smoke (Sing Me a Story), Maisa Silva (De Volta Aos 15), Manu Gavassi and Bruna Marquezine (Maldivas), Ncuti Gatwa and Kedar Williams-Stirling (Sex Education) as well as a spotlight on India programming

Hour Two by Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin:

Chris Hemsworth will tease the next installment of Extraction. Stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsoon and Leo Suter will take fans behind the scenes of Vikings: Valhalla. Charlize Theron, Regina King, Zazie Beetz will join Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John for a panel discussion about action films.

Plus, fans will get their first look at the fantasy series adaptation of The Sandman. Cobra Kai will share a sneak peek of season 4. Cowboy Bebop will debut its opening title sequence featuring John Cho as Spike Spiegel.

Other Appearances: Halle Berry (Bruised), Søren Sveistrup (The Chestnut Man), Rutledge Wood (Floor Is Lava) as well as spotlights on anime, Korea and unscripted programming

Hour Three hosted by Nicola Coughlan:

The cast of Emily in Paris will debut the first teaser and premiere date for season 2. Imelda Staunton will make an appearance from the set of The Crown season 5. Zack Snyder, along with Matthias Schweighöfer and Nathalie Emmanuel, will reveal the trailer for the Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves. Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay will debut an exclusive clip from Don’t Look Up also starring Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan and Meryl Streep. Elliot Page and the Umbrella Academy cast will answer fan questions from the set of season 3.

Other Appearances: Colin Kaepernick (Colin In Black & White), Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes), Henry Cavill and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (The Witcher) as well as a spotlight on animated programming

