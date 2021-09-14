Crew Member Injured on Set of Netflix Movie Starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg
A crew member from a Netflix production starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg is in critical condition after falling on set, ET can confirm. The crew member, a 38-year-old male, fell from a raised platform about 60-80 feet in the air at Sunset Gower Studios in Los Angeles Tuesday, where he sustained "extensive" injuries, including broken limbs and a possible head injury.
The LAFD tells ET that when they arrived on the scene at 7:04 a.m Tuesday morning, they found a 38-year-old man lying on the ground in grave condition, being attended to by onsite EMTs. "The man was unconscious, unresponsive and not breathing" when medical workers began performing CPR to revive him, according to the LAFD. "They then had to use a defibrillator to shock his heart."
After restoring his pulse, the man's condition was upgraded from grave to critical. He was then transported to a nearby hospital where the LAFD said his current condition is unknown.
While LAFD could not confirm which film was in production at the studio, multiple sources have reported that the incident happened on the set of Me Time.
The film is said to be a comedy that focuses on a stay-at-home dad who reestablishes ties to his best friend during a brief hiatus from his wife and kids.
This incident is currently under investigation. ET has reached out to Netflix for comment.
