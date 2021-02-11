No, Dwayne Johnson is not making a 2024 run for president, but he does run for office on his new NBC sitcom,Young Rock. Johnson dished on all things Young Rock during his chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Wednesday night, including his character making a White House bid.

"You know, it was -- our show creator, Nahnatchka Khan, who's such a brilliant woman, we were trying to find a way -- first of all, we wanted to figure out three points of my life that were defining times. When I was 10 years old, living here in Hawaii when I was 15 years old, after multiple arrests and doing a lot of things I shouldn't have been doing," Johnson explained.

"She had said, ‘Well, ultimately the audience is going to want to see you. What's the creative way that we can infuse you into the show?’ So we sat for a few weeks, and it was her, she came up with the idea. She said, ‘What if we set it in 2032 and you're running for president?’ And I said, ‘I don't know, man, feels a little political.’ She goes, ‘Well, there might be a few people who might want to see you run for president, so think about it.’"

Johnson did think about it, but not without running it by his wife, Lauren Hashian, first.

"So I went home, I talked to Lauren as you and I do, we go home, we talk to our wives," Johnson said.

"That's it," Fallon agreed.

"Lauren said, ‘I think you should do it,’" Johnson revealed.

With his wife’s seal of approval, the Young Rock hit the campaign trail.

Check out the sitcom based on Johnson’s life when Young Rock premieres Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

